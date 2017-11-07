General Bajwa meets Iranian military, civilian leadership

TEHRAN: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Iranian military and civilian leadership during his ongoing visit to Iran. On Monday, the COAS met Iranian Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Muhammad Bagheri at the General Staff HQ where he was presented a guard of honour, and he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. Delegation level talks were held, says an ISPR press release.

The COAS also held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Presidential Palace. The Iranian leadership thanked the COAS for his visit and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices and achievements in war against terror, contributions towards regional peace and the important positive role that Pakistan is playing in this regard.

During the meetings, the COAS discussed issues related to geo-strategic environment, defence, security and economic cooperation at bilateral as well as regional level.

The Afghan situation, growing threat of ISIS in the region and Pak-Iran border security also came under discussion.

The COAS termed Pak-Iran border as border of peace and friendship and emphasised its better security management so as to deny its exploitation by the terrorists being a common enemy. Both sides agreed to further the proposals for its formalisation.

The COAS said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbors with shared history, culture and religion. Both armies also have history of defence collaboration and cooperation which has great mutually benefiting potential for its enhancement.

Leaders of both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in other issues concerning the region.