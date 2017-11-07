No across-the-board accountability?

Across the board accountability has been thrown out of the window mindfully as the political parties have fallen in line to keep the security establishment and the judiciary out of the purview of the proposed National Accountability Commission Law. They have taken the plea as both the institutions have their own institutional accountability mechanism further maintaining it is necessary to save these institutions from being politicised. The sudden opposition to across the board accountability, to the surprise of all, came at the fag-end of the legislative process titled National Accountability Commission Law. It was spearheaded by the PTI and the MQM at the nick of time reasons best known to them. The main reason put forward by the party was to bring improved version of the law. At the tether end of such important amendments in the law raised many eyebrows when consensus had already been evolved during the host of meetings of the parliamentary committee spread over couple of years. PPP also agreed despite its all-out support for across the board accountability. Senator Farhatullah Babar in his speech on the subject at the floor of the House boldly laid out the background behind the sudden change of mind.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani also expressed his serious reservations when he said that there was no need of new law if it was devoid of the inclusion of the important provision, across the board accountability in its ambit. Discriminatory accountability is no accountability. It has been aptly described by the senator as an undesirable endeavour to shift the balance of power from the Parliament contrary to the fundamentals of the parliamentary form of democracy. The proposed law may not see the light of the day after all as it has invoked strident criticism across the sections of the society in general and in media in particular. The legal fraternity views on this type of mechanisation are well known. It is better not to have a law than a flawed law. The state that contemplates discrimination within its jurisdiction is essentially a state that is at war against itself, as rightly held by the political analysts and jurists.

Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah while talking to media last week outside Parliament underscored the importance of huddling together of all political parties to get the country out of the morass of multiple problems facing the country today. It was good thinking and living up to his repute as a great equaliser and an amenable Opposition leader of the Parliament. He has hit the right cord as the divisive and invective politics by a section of political leadership has brought the politics to this grotesque pass making the political environment murkier and as such terrifying. This indicates the grim reading of the political horizon of the country.

Pakistan cannot afford such a near whimsical politicking because it is wrought with dangers to the federation notwithstanding the geo-political challenges hounding the country. The country is grappling to stay afloat in the midst of the prevailing political tempest. The enemy of the country surely may not have the last laugh while callously anticipating implosion. The chances of that happening are certainly nil in the face of the resilience of the people and brave soldiers who are standing guard totally determined to defend its independence in absolute terms.

However, at the same time, it is incumbent on the entire political leadership to exhibit matching seriousness to tackle the challenges upfront in statesmanlike manners aimed at figuring out a plan to get the country out of the prevailing nearly chaotic conditions unscathed.

The challenge is daunting but with collective wisdom it may not be difficult to find out the pathways out of the labyrinth leading to well-meaning redemption. The stakes of the federation, constitution and democracy should be enough to provide justification and motivation to the political leadership to put the house in order as a top priority while putting aside their political differences at the altar of worthwhile cause. The party politics considerations may be put in the periphery for a while, and national politics may be focus of their attention. They may devote their energies to stem the rot drawing near incrementally in the form of insidious activities of the anti-democratic forces. To thwart their advances akin to almost shooting from the hips may be at the uppermost of their mind. The salutary feature of this undertaking may well also expose the black sheep those may be reluctant to join the pro-democratic leadership for the collective cause.

PPP and host of other political parties are totally committed to uphold the cause of democracy because they strongly believe in the narrative of the future of the country is intrinsically intertwined with democracy. It was essentially the vision of the founder of the nation and the moving force behind the creation of the country. Pakistan came into being as a result of democratic movement under the dynamic leadership of the Quaid-i- Azam who not only changed the history of the world but also changed world map, his sole distinction, as comprehensively written by Stanley Wallport. Therefore, it can only survive and thrive under the democratic dispensation which is the true spirit of the ideological moorings of Pakistan.

But, the mindset notorious for usurpation felt no compunction during the past history in defying the vision of the Founder of the nation and shamefully jolted the foundations of the nation only to perpetuate their illegitimate rule. The tyrant rulers were the worst enemy of this country and the nation and they had proved so by their mega misdemeanors. They inflicted the worst misfortune upon the nation as they ignominiously indulged in the betrayal of the worst nature. They were megalomaniacs by any measure who equated their personal political ambitions with the national interests resulting in the eras of downward spiral of national depredation and degradation. The hangovers of their despicable legacies have been choking the nation in various forms and manifestations even after their withering away. Not only the contemporary generation has been facing the abhorrent consequences of their misadventures but the future generations may also face the vicious cycle of embarrassments during their life time.

