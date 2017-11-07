Pakistan keen to boost cooperation with Poland, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that Pakistan is keen to enhance mutual cooperation with Poland and there is huge scope for enhancing the existing economic ties and increase bilateral trade volume in addition to strengthening cooperation in different sectors for benefit of the people of two sides.

Rabbani expressed these views while talking to a ten members Polish parliamentary delegation currently visiting Pakistan under the leadership of Stanislaw Karczewski, Marshal of the Senate of Poland. While welcoming the delegation, chairman Senate observed that meeting of the high level delegation from Poland with president and prime minister is a manifestation of the fact that Pakistan accords high importance to its relation with Poland and Poland also reciprocates in a similar fashion.

He said that Pakistan and Poland have strong relations deep rooted in history and intertwined by common interests. He expressed satisfaction over the mutual cooperation and said that both Pakistan and Poland have supported each other on international forums. He said that both the countries have signed 09 MOUs so far and another one is in the pipeline relating to defence cooperation between the two sides.

The chairman recalled that Polish refugees of the World War 2nd were hosted by Pakistan and Polish nationals assisted the Pakistan in establishing its air force. He said that existing trade volume of 237 million Euros must be enhanced benefiting from the huge potential in the area of trade and investment.

He suggested that chambers of commerce from both sides should further engage in boosting trade ties. He said that Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament should be made more proactive to promote parliamentary dialogue.

Chairman Senate appreciated the role of Poland in supporting Pakistan’s membership in the Human Rights Committee of United Nations. He said that Indian occupied forces are committing serious human rights abuses and violation of the international laws against innocent Kashmiri who are fighting for their basic rights of self-determination Indian forces, he said, have thrown to

the wind international laws and human rights agreed among the comity of nations.

He said that Pakistanis are resilient people and succeed in their war against the evil which has shaken the very fabric of the society. “We place our bilateral relationship with Parliament, people and government of Poland at a high esteem”, Raza Rabbani remarked.

Leader of the Polish delegation assured that Poland supports the resolutions of UN on Kashmir as it believes in peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue.

Earlier, the delegation laid wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the heroes of democracy. Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegation.