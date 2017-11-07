EU-funded programme launched for Fata

PESHAWAR: The €34 million European Union and German-funded "Support to Uprooted People" project for Federally Administered Tribal Areas was launched here on Monday.

The project would be implemented in five tribal regions, including Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai and North and South Waziristan agencies, through Fata Secretariat and Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP). Addition Chief Secretary Fata Sikandar Qayyum chaired the event in place of the governor as chief guest at the Governor's House.

The ceremony was also attended by Ambassador of European Union Jean-Francois Cautain and the councillor for Aid of the government Dr Zoll, government officials, representatives of civil society and implementing organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Qayyum appreciated the two governments for their support to the development of the militancy-hit Fata through generous financial and technical assistance. The senior official said the government was committed to implementing reforms in Fata as per the aspirations of tribal people because peace had been restored to the region.

He said spadework had been done and necessary legislation was underway for implementation of the Fata reforms package. Sikandar Qayyum said all available resources were being utilised for rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) as well as development and prosperity of Fata.

Respectable rehabilitation of the affected tribesmen was top priority of the government as peace has been restored to these areas, he said, adding the IDPs were provided food and non-food packages besides cash assistance.

Ambassador of European Union Jean-Francois Cautain and the councillor for Aid of the government Dr Zoll in their speeches emphasised their government's commitment to the programme for reforms of the government in Fata region.

"The participation and enthusiasm of the officials shows governments commitment towards the development of Fata," said Ambassador Cautain.

Earlier, SRSP Chief Executive Masoodul Mulk highlighted the main feature of the programme. He said the project had an outlay of 34 million euros, 27 million of these would be for the community development component which is financed through KFW and implemented by SRSP. He said that six million euros would be spent on the governance programme that would be implemented through the German agency GIZ.

The former programme, he said, would concentrate on building community institutions.