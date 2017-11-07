‘Probe against ex-Balochistan CM, Alamgirs to be completed soon’

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal said investigations against the PPP leaders Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alamgir will be completed soon, Geo News reported.

In a statement, the NAB chief said the two are accused of owning assets disproportionate to their declared sources of income as well as embezzlement in allotment of land in Gwadar. Arbab, son of a former chief minister of the then NWFP, was the federal communications minister in the previous federal government. His wife, Asma, was also an MNA and adviser to the prime minister on States and Frontier Regions. NAB chairman further said investigation against former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani will also be completed soon. He said all investigations will be taken to their logical conclusion on the basis of law and solid evidence. “Our highest priority is to eradicate corruption from the country,” he added.