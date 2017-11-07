Ansar Abbasi urges teachers to help build students character

LAHORE: Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi has said that Pakistan’s electronic media has become a mafia and its violations of journalistic code of conduct in the name of press freedom is unprecedented. According to a press release, he was addressing the students of Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) here on Monday. Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Chairman Department of Zoology Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Incharge ICS Dr Noshina Saleem, assistant professors Dr Waqar Malik, Shabbir Sarwar and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Ansar Abbasi said print media was following rules and regulations and code of ethics to some extent. However, anchors in electronic media were fanning anarchy in our society. He said students must not follow them as role model because they had multiple faces. He requested the teachers to pay special attention on character building of the students. He advised the students not to adopt journalism profession to gain cheap popularity and money rather as mission.

In response to a question, Abbasi said supremacy of democracy and civil government was the policy of Jang Group which faced threats because of its stance. Earlier, Abbasi visited PU FM 104.6, TV studio, audio/video lab, library and other sections.