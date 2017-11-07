Missing lawyer case: Police ordered to recover MWM leader

LAHORE: The police have denied having custody of Majlis-i-Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) deputy secretary general Nasir Abbas Sherazi. A DSP of Chuhng circle stated before the Lahore High Court that abducted leader was not in police custody.

Justice Qazi Amin Ahmad was hearing a habeas corpus petition moved by brother of the MWM’s leader. Petitioner Ali Abbas alleged that his brother Sherazi was abducted by police last week from Wapda Town locality. He alleged that the police kidnapped his brother at the behest of the Punjab government.

The petitioner contended that his brother had filed a petition before the high court for disqualification of the law minister for uttering ‘derogatory’ remarks regarding a judge who conducted inquiry into the 2014 Model Town incident. Nasir Abbas said the alleged kidnapping of his brother was in fact aimed to avenge the filing of the case against the law minister. He asked the court to order the police to produce his detained brother before the court. The judge adjourned the hearing until November 8, and directed the police to find out whereabouts of the petitioner’s brother.