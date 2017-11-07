UK team calls on Pemra chief

ISLAMABAD: International media regulation expert and former senior member of the OfCom (British equivalent to Pemra), Chris Banatvala and Charlotte Jago from the British High Commission visited Pemra Headquarters here on Monday and met the Authority chairman Absar Alam and senior management of the Authority.

The purpose of Banatvala’s visit is to look into any possible collaboration between Pemra and OfCom and to discuss regulatory challenges and to effectively implement the Code of Conduct.

In his meeting with the Pemra management, Banatvala was given a briefing on its Code of Conduct, Pemra Laws, award of Licences and role of its Council of Complaints and the composition of Authority.

Banatvala showed keen interest in the structure and functioning of Pemra. Both Banatvala and Ms Jago expressed willingness to explore further areas of collaboration and to find ways to learn from UK’s regulatory authority.

Chris Banatvala, in his week-long visit to Pemra will also be meeting members of the Council of Complaints, Authority members, anchorpersons, bureau chiefs and journalists based in Islamabad.