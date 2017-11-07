Tue November 07, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Three day anti-polio drive starts in Lahore

LAHORE: The City district government started three days anti-polio drive on Monday during which polio drops will be administered to over 1.7 million children.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed and Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashir Javed jointly inaugurated the anti-polio drive at Mian Meer hospital. The drive will continue till November 08, followed by two catch up days.

