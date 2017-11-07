Free limb services

Islamabad: The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has provided free limb services to over 14,000 people with disabilities in the last three years, ICRC’s spokesperson Najam Abbassi told the media here Monday. Najam said the services were provided at centres located in Lahore, Muzaffargarh and Karachi. Three years after they were set up, three physical rehabilitation centres have been handed over to the Indus Hospital Network by ICRC. These centres were established as part of a tripartite agreement between ICRC, the Indus Hospital Network and the CHAL Foundation in 2014. The first centre, in Muzaffargarh, started functioning in March 2015.