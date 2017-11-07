Smog: Punjab CM censures depts for slackness

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday censured all departments concerned for not making arrangements timely to deal with smog issue and not launching a campaign to create awareness among people about precautionary measures.

Chairing a meeting here, he said smog situation should be monitored continuously and a comprehensive action plan should be devised and implemented, in consultation with experts and chambers of commerce and industry.

The meeting reviewed various precautionary measures aimed at dealing with the environmental issue of smog.

The CM asked from the officials concerned what steps had been taken for dealing with the issue by the Environment Department and other agencies.

A hammer strike on their heads has awakened them now. But, is this the way to perform official duties, added the CM.

Shahbaz also expressed displeasure over publication of smog policy in English language by the Environment Protection Authority and inquired what will the common man study it in English? The public should be taught about this issue in an ordinary manner in the Urdu language, he added.

Before implementation of relevant laws in the industrial sector, the chamber of commerce concerned should be taken into confidence, added CM. Provincial ministers Begum Zakiya Shahnawaz, Kh Imran Nazir, Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, chief secretary, LCCI President and high officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the Punjab government had introduced third-party audit system of development projects and the right use of resources along with qualitative construction work had been ensured through the audit. The CM reviewed the pace of progress on development schemes of public welfare.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made with the quality of work of development schemes and added that work-quality and prompt utilization of resources of development schemes is the hallmark of our government.

The Punjab government has introduced third-party audit system of development projects and the right-use of resources along with qualitative construction work has been ensured through this audit.

He said that more resources would be provided for development and prosperity of under-developed areas.

Provincial ministers Mansha Ullah Butt, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Hamza Shahnaz Sharif MNA, Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Also, former US ambassador to Pakistan, Ms Robin Lynn Raphel called on Punjab CM Shahnaz Sharif and discussed various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-US relations.

The chief minister strongly condemned firing in a church in Texas. He said Pakistan-US relations spanned over many decades and Pakistan is keen to further expand these relations.

He said Pakistan has tremendously progressed during the present tenure and the challenged faced by the country in 2013 have been overcome to a large extent. The former US ambassador said that her country gives special importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Punjab CM Shahnaz Sharif also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Saudi Prince Mansour Bin Moqern, who died in a helicopter incident.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that he has been deeply saddened by the death of Deputy Governor of Asir province, Prince Mansour Bin Moqren.

He also expressed sorrow over the death of other people in the incident.