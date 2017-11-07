Saudi corruption crackdown

During his swift rise to power in the last two years, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been promising major changes in how the kingdom is ruled. Few could have predicted how swift that change would be. In just a 24-hour span on November 4, at least 10 members of the royal family, four ministers and scores of major figures from the business world were detained on corruption charges. The move came just after the crown prince had announced the creation of a new anti-corruption task force and replaced the minister in charge of the Saudi National Guard, the only of the three Saudi armed forces that hadn’t been under his control. While it is undeniable that many in the Saudi elite are believed to be guilty of corruption, this sudden wave of arrests may be seen by quite a few as an attempt by Salman to consolidate his power. That it comes soon after a new law mandating prison sentences for those who criticise the royal family only adds to that impression. Much will now depend on whether those who have been detained are given the right to defend themselves and free trials. The new wave of arrests across Saudi Arabia has raised concerns over whether the Kingdom truly seeks to make a transition towards a more progressive social and political setup. Hopes that such a change could be underway in what is one of the last true monarchies in the world, established and still run by the powerful al-Saud dynasty, had been ignited after a lifting of the ban on women driving cars was announced.

Salman has a reputation for religious moderation, buttressed by his decisions to strip the religious police of their power, arrest some hard-line clerics and mandate speeches about respect for other religions. Religious figures, including the Imam-e-Kaaba, have already signaled their support for the anti-corruption drive. Even with that support, Crown Prince Salman’s actions may lead to some disquiet. He is already the dominant figure in military, foreign policy and religious matters and now he looks to be extending his influence in economic policy too. But his previous forays in economic matters earned far from universal approval. He has talked of slashing benefits for Saudi citizens and privatising much of the Saudi economy. Those who are being held include powerful figures like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns major stakes in international financial, media and technology institutions. The potential for abuse, with those in power taking over these stakes, is immense and the crown prince will have to show himself to be entirely above board in how he handles this situation. While no one doubts that Saudi Arabia needs progressive reform, much will depend on the type of change that is instituted and the manner in which it is brought about.