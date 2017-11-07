Street crimes

The sudden rise of street crimes in Karachi has created a wave of fear among residents. Robbery in broad daylight has become an everyday occurrence. Withdrawing cash from the ATM is nothing less than putting one’s life in danger. Many robbers wait outside the ATM for their targets who have cash in hand.

Traffic jams also provide robbers with people who have valuables, including mobile phones, cash and other valuables like gold jewellery. In addition, the number of motorcycle and car thefts in the city has been increasing at an unprecedented pace. The city is indeed a dangerous place to live in. Both the federal and the provincial governments should come together to tackle the situation. The law-enforcement agencies should take concrete steps to deal with the situation and improve the security of the city.

Syed Muzammil Imam Qadri (Karachi)