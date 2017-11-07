Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Street crimes

Street crimes

The sudden rise of street crimes in Karachi has created a wave of fear among residents. Robbery in broad daylight has become an everyday occurrence. Withdrawing cash from the ATM is nothing less than putting one’s life in danger. Many robbers wait outside the ATM for their targets who have cash in hand.

Traffic jams also provide robbers with people who have valuables, including mobile phones, cash and other valuables like gold jewellery. In addition, the number of motorcycle and car thefts in the city has been increasing at an unprecedented pace. The city is indeed a dangerous place to live in. Both the federal and the provincial governments should come together to tackle the situation. The law-enforcement agencies should take concrete steps to deal with the situation and improve the security of the city.

Syed Muzammil Imam Qadri (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement