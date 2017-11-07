Shortage of medicines

This is to bring the attention of the healthcare department to the shortage and the black marketing of antiepileptic drugs (AED) in the country. Epilepsy is a treatable condition. But due to lack of awareness, many people are living without required treatment. In Pakistan, over two million people suffer from the disease. These people can lead normal lives, if proper AEDs are taken regularly. Sudden discontinuation of these medicines can be potentially life threatening for someone with epilepsy. These past few months AEDs get pulled from the market often with little or no warning. Pharmaceutical companies blame the Ministry of Health for the shortage.

However, little has been done to address the actual shortage, which largely affect lower-cost generic drugs that have smaller profit margins. There have been shortages of several AEDs including primidone, phenobarbital, ethosuximide, phenytoin and clobazam. All of these drugs are inexpensive and life saving for epilepsy patients. At precent an AED used to control focal onset seizures is out of supply resulting in many patients coming to emergency rooms and hospitals with fits. Patients are asking for alternatives, but the new medication doesn’t always work. Whoever is responsible for the shortage is playing with people’s lives. These are drugs that have been around for 50 years or more. Why all of a sudden their supply has been discontinued? Patients in ICUs are having continuous seizures because drugs like phenobarbitone and phenytoin are either out of stock or substandard. Until drug companies and the healthcare department explain the shortage, doctors and patients are left looking for answers.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui (Karachi)