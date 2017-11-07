Tue November 07, 2017
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Smog in Punjab

A thick blanket of smog has engulfed various areas of Punjab, including Lahore. This has created so many problems for the people. At this difficult time, one expected the government to talk about some policy to combat this menace and show understanding of peoples’ problems, resulting from intense smog. However, all politicians are busy in other matters.

This is not the type to get involved in petty fights. This is the time to take immediate action to deal with smog which has brought the life of an entire province to a standstill. The ruling party must address peoples’ difficulties resulting from severe smog and outline a government plan to control the situation.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon (Lahore)

