A life without water

At present, Karachi is facing a large number of problems. Although the water crisis in the city is not new, it has taken an ugly turn. Almost all areas in the city are facing the problem of dry taps. Water is a basic necessity of life and no living being can live without it. Low water consumption can also lead to serious health problems. Despite knowing the consequences, the relevant authorities are not doing anything.

Their silence is adding more to the misery of residents. Many well-to-do families can buy water tankers to meet their daily needs. However, Karachi is not the city of the rich. The majority of the people belong to lower middle class and they simply cannot afford to pay thousands per month for water. The situation is beneficial for the tanker mafia who sell water tankers at high prices. Wapda authorities must take notice of the issue and ensure the uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

Usama Rafique (Karachi)