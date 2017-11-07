Health is wealth

The trend of dining out has become quite common in our country. New restaurants are opening and attracting a large crowd. Many people love to dine out because of the ambience of restaurants. However, a majority of people do not pay attention to hygiene standards maintained by a restaurant. A high degree of cleanliness in restaurants indicates that the restaurants are implementing top hygiene standards while preparing food. In our country, restaurants are not careful about such things. What to say about the cleanliness of the space when the food provided by these restaurants is cooked using low quality products. Many restaurants use substandard ingredients, including low quality of oil, stale meat, etc., to prepare expensive dishes. The negligence of the relevant authorities has further aggravated the situation. It is a shame that such eateries are carrying out their business without having any regard to health of consumers.

Restaurants in developed countries are required to maintain strict hygiene standards. Regular inspections are carried out by the authorities to ensure the high quality of food. They say, ‘health is wealth.’ It is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to implement high level of cleanliness standards in restaurants. Heavy financial penalty should be imposed on restaurants that are using poor quality of ingredients.

Afshan Khan (Karachi)