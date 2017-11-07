68 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 68 fake treatment centres of quacks in Khanewal district during its weekly surprise raids.

According to a press release issued on Monday, two teams of the PHC visited 129 treatment centres, and found 61 clinics were being run by qualified medics, and were registered and licensed by the commission.

The rest 68 were indulging illegal medical practices, and their premises were sealed. In Khanewal 20, Mian Channu 18, Kabirwala 17 and Jehanian 13 businesses were sealed. Out of these, 26 were general practitioners, 18 medical stores, seven hakeems, six each homeopathic doctors and laboratories, four dentists and a bone-setter. PHC will eliminate quackery in its all forms and manifestations. Since July 2015, the PHC has taken action against over 6,000 quacks, and imposed a fine worth Rs43 million," said a PHC spokesperson.

Seminar: Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) and Jinnah Hospital Monday organised an awareness seminar and walk to sensitise people to adverse effects of smog on human health.

AIMC Principal Prof Dr Rashid Zia, Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain, faculty members, doctors, nurses and attendants of the patients participated in the walk and seminar.

Facemasks and awareness literature were distributed among the participants. Addressing the seminar, the speakers said burning of paddy puddles, smoky vehicles, traffic jam, use of sub-standard fuel by industrial units, rapid and ill planned urbanisation and drought were the basic cause of smog.

They said collective efforts and planning by the different departments with a multi-sectoral approach were required to overcome the issue.

Dr Sohail Saqlain said the hospital administration was distributing awareness literature and facemasks among the attendants of the patients. He said old people with weak physique and children and patients of respiratory diseases were more vulnerable to smog effects.

He said smog could produce pneumonia in children and old-age people.