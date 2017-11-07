Smog awareness

LAHORE

Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJWU) organised a seminar for awareness of smog and pollution.

According to a press release, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Nizamuddin was the chief guest while Prof Muhammad Amjad, Prof Saulat Ullah Khan and Prof Manzoor Ahmed spoke at the seminar.

Dr Nizam said the university was a teaching institution and a source of information. He said the students should focus their attention on research, adding PHEC was providing financial support to the students for research abroad.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Saulat Ullah Khan, Prof Muhammad Amjad and Dr Ayub Mirza said the main cause of smog was environmental pollution caused by poisonous smoke from factories and vehicles. They added smog was injurious to human lungs and other parts of the body as well.

The speakers emphasised the use of mask and glasses as preventive measures. The added to reduce the adverse effects of smog it was recommended to use mild warm water excessively.