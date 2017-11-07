Drive to check plastic pollution launched

LAHORE

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences in collaboration with a leading plastic technology company has launched a massive campaign “Say No To Plastic Pollution” and organised an awareness walk here on Monday.

Punjab Environment Minister Zakia Shahnawaz was the chief guest at the seminar while Environment Protection Department Director Naseem-ur-Rehman, company Managing Director Amir Younis, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers said the campaign was aimed at creating awareness about the plastic pollution among the students and community and addressing the problems and solutions of the issue.

They said plastic pollution and subsequent environmental damages were major challenges to Pakistan.

Plastic could persist in the environment for several hundred years, they said, adding that plastic waste posed serious environmental hazards and health problems in humans as well as in animals.

Later, an awareness walk was organised in which participants were carrying placards inscribed with anti-plastic pollution slogans.

LCCI: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javed urged the environment department to launch awareness campaign amongst the stakeholders to control environment pollution.

In a statement, he said industries are not the only responsible for environment pollution.

Various other factors including rising number of vehicles, deforestation and digging of roads at vast scale are also causes of pollution. He said closure of industries would not be fruitful to control pollution. It would not only snatch employment of millions of people but government would also lose revenue.

Malik Tahir Javed suggested that Punjab Environment Protection Department (PEPD) staff should create awareness among business community about environment pollution and its solution as well.

He said not every industry can afford water treatment plants as they are very costly therefore the government should take some initiative and put up water treatment plants in all the industrial areas.

He said cases should not be registered against businessmen on environmental issues as the industrialists always try to comply with all government rules and regulations.