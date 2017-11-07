Wind, rain to bring smog down: experts

LAHORE

Smog has engulfed Lahore and other districts of the Punjab but this year its impact on human life is relatively less while smog has increased in Lahore due to mega construction projects which will reduce once the projects completed as carbon emission from vehicles will decline when orange metro train will operate.

These views were expressed by experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Impact of smog on social life’. The panellists were Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz Khan, EPD Director Waseem Cheema, Rehman Aziz Chan, Aima Mehmood and Dr Sohail Saqlain while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Muhammad Riaz Khan said that smog was growing in Punjab during the last three to four years which is related with temperature.

He said rain is the solution of smog which brought it down or wind which move it to another place. But there is no chance of rain in November likewise September and October due to which smog spell can prolong. He said smog situation is relatively better as compared to the last year.

Waseem Cheema said burning of paddy residue in Indian Punjab and less rain are the major reasons of smog in Lahore. He said situation is better this year due to various measures.

He said the EPD has initiated action against those industries which failed to control environmental pollution while use of furnace and other resources to meet the energy requirement are also causing environmental pollution. He called for jointly working of industry and environment departments to control the pollution.

Rehman Aziz Chan said industrial pollution share in smog is only 15 percent so declaring the industries responsible for smog is injustice. He said pollution has increased manifolds in Lahore due to construction activities of orange train and metro buses routes which is visible to naked eyes. He said this pollution was causing number of human diseases as well.

Aima Mehmood said Lahore is one of the polluted cities where environmental pollution has reached alarming level. She said global annual deaths due to environmental pollution have reached 60,000.

She said smog was not a new phenomenon, rather issue is what measures were taken to control it. She said closing of industries due to smog is incorrect step which will increase unemployment.

Dr Sohail Saqlain said smog is result of environmental pollution which is bringing the ozone layer down and adversely affecting the human life. He said smog was causing increase in asthma and lungs diseases besides eye diseases and respiration issues.

He suggested the citizens to avoid coming outside unnecessarily, use sunglasses and mask, use warm water for bath and adopt precautionary measures to minimise the impact of smog on human body.

He said special treatment facilities were being provided to smog-affected patients in public hospitals, especially in Jinnah Hospital.