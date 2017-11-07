tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres have managed to resolve 258 cases out of a total of 466.
As per a report issued by the Lahore High Court on Monday, 466 cases were received by ADR centres.
In 258 cases, they managed to reconcile parties but 41 cases could not reach a conclusion while 26 cases were sent back due to unavailability of parties.
LAHORE
Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres have managed to resolve 258 cases out of a total of 466.
As per a report issued by the Lahore High Court on Monday, 466 cases were received by ADR centres.
In 258 cases, they managed to reconcile parties but 41 cases could not reach a conclusion while 26 cases were sent back due to unavailability of parties.
Comments