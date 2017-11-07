Tue November 07, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

ADR centres

LAHORE

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centres have managed to resolve 258 cases out of a total of 466.

As per a report issued by the Lahore High Court on Monday, 466 cases were received by ADR centres.

In 258 cases, they managed to reconcile parties but 41 cases could not reach a conclusion while 26 cases were sent back due to unavailability of parties.

 

