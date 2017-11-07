LCCI, LWMC sign MoU

LAHORE

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in cleaning and greening the industrial zones in and around Lahore.

LCCI Vice President Zeeshan Khalil and Farrukh Qayyum Butt from LWMC signed the MoU. Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Tahmina Saeed Chaudhary, Mian Zahid Javed and Rizwan Akhter were also present on the occasion. Through this accord, both organizations will start joint efforts to make the industrial parks and zones environmental friendly.

LCCI Vice President Zeeshan Khalil praised the Punjab government for taking the initiative. He said the contracts signed with Turkish firms in 2011, changed the outlook of LWMC. He lauded the efforts of LWMC to keep Lahore clean. He said uniformed staff, appropriate shift rotation, extra shifts on special occasions, efficient collection, transportation and disposal of garbage were examples LWMC’s efficient work.

Zeeshan Khalil said waste collection in Lahore has risen to 5607 tons. LWMC requires more manpower and equipments to handle this quantity of garbage.

“By signing up this MOU, we look forward to team up with LWMC to contribute in planning and setting high standard of services. With these thoughts, I wish all of you the best of luck”, the LCCI Vice President concluded.

training session: Punjab University library organised a training session on finding and organising information resources for MPhil and PhD scholars at its internet lab on Monday.

The objective of the session was to develop skills in students to handle information sources to avoid plagiarism in their research. Chief Librarian Dr Haroon Usmani, faculty members and more than 150 research scholars of the PU attended the session.

The training was provided on how to develop a search strategy, online searching techniques and databases, awareness on plagiarism and strategies.