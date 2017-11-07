Computer courses for traffic wardens

LAHORE

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed said City Traffic Police (CTP) is being equipped with latest technologies. With the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), computer courses have been started at Arfa Karim Information Technology Tower for paper-less working.

Initially 120 traffic wardens would be trained in this course.

These wardens would serve as duty officers and ticketing officers at important places. Duty roasters, order books and traffic arrangement programme would be sent online in all offices of City Traffic Police through the computerised system.

He said the computerised system will not only improve the performance of traffic wardens but also be a time saving initiative.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed Rs 11 million of an expatriate Pakistani.

OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Gulzar Asmat Mirza, settled in the United Arab Emirates, lodged a complaint that he gave Rs 20 million to Muhammad Nasir of Okara district for business purposes. After one and half year, he demanded his amount back but Nasir refused to return.

His complaint was forwarded to OPC Okara office. DIG Agha Yousaf made effort and reclaimed Rs 11 million in cash from Nasir.

He would pay the remaining nine million in three months. Gulzar Asmat Mirza thanked the OPC team.