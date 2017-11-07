Revenue target achieved

LAHORE

Chief collector customs, central Lahore, chaired a meeting with collectors and officers of central region on successful achievement of the revenue target.

The chief collector customs congratulated her team on unprecedented growth in revenue collection.

The central region was assigned the revenue target of Rs 13640.35 million in respect of all duty and taxes for the month of October and its collection stood at Rs15159.54 million which was 11pc excess of its assigned current target and 34pc excess of targets achieved in October, 2016.

The target for customs duty for October, 2017 was Rs 4896.71 million whereas Rs 5361.35 million were collected showing an increase of Rs 464.64 millios which is 9pc more than the allocated target and 54pc excess of customs duty collected during October, 2016.