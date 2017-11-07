Protest against attack on Lesco employees

LAHORE

Thousands of electricity workers held a protest rally on Monday under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA outside the Lesco headquarters on Queens Road.

The protesters demanded the government register an FIR against those who attacked Lesco employees during an anti power-theft drive and gave life threats to them.

They complained that meter inspector, UET subdivision, Farooq Butt, was first attacked in his office and later in the night at his house. They said Farooq’s only crime was that he had challenged electricity thieves regardless of their connections and influential position.

Instead of backing him, they said, the Lesco management transferred him without holding any inquiry apparently on the behest of the mafia he had challenged. The protesters demanded that his transfer orders be cancelled and he be given full protection to perform his duty without fear.

The participants were addressed by trade union leaders Khurshid Ahmed, general-secretary, Haji Muhammad Younas, Wali-ur-Rehman Khan, Sarfraz and others.

The leaders demanded of the government lift ban on recruitment on vacant posts of field staff in Wapda, take special measures to raise productivity and provide better service to electricity consumers instead of imposing threat of proposed privatisation.

They suggested to the federal government that the complaint of overbilling may be redressed by adopting scientific and technical measures instead of imposing proposed criminal punishment upon meter readers.