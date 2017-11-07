tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
THE Bricks Foundation for the Nation in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council is organising a musical event at Alhamra, The Mall, at 6pm on Tuesday (today).
The musical concert is being held in connection with the Bricks Foundation for the Nation's new proposed project of a shelter home for destitute, homeless, oppressed women and their children to be established in Lahore.
Renowned Australian-Pakistani singer and poet Mahmood Khan, who has worked with legendary Pakistani iconic singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has specially arrived here to attend the event and present a solo performance.
