Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Musical event

Musical event

LAHORE

THE Bricks Foundation for the Nation in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council is organising a musical event at Alhamra, The Mall, at 6pm on Tuesday (today).

The musical concert is being held in connection with the Bricks Foundation for the Nation's new proposed project of a shelter home for destitute, homeless, oppressed women and their children to be established in Lahore.

Renowned Australian-Pakistani singer and poet Mahmood Khan, who has worked with legendary Pakistani iconic singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has specially arrived here to attend the event and present a solo performance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement