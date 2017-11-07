Musical event

LAHORE

THE Bricks Foundation for the Nation in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council is organising a musical event at Alhamra, The Mall, at 6pm on Tuesday (today).

The musical concert is being held in connection with the Bricks Foundation for the Nation's new proposed project of a shelter home for destitute, homeless, oppressed women and their children to be established in Lahore.

Renowned Australian-Pakistani singer and poet Mahmood Khan, who has worked with legendary Pakistani iconic singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has specially arrived here to attend the event and present a solo performance.