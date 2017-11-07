By Three-day anti-polio drive starts

LAHORE

The City district government started three days anti-polio drive on Monday during which polio drops will be administered to over 1.7 million children.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed and Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashir Javed jointly inaugurated the anti-polio drive at Mian Meer hospital.

The drive will continue till November 08, followed by two catch up days. 4,452 polio teams have been deployed across the city to administer polio drops to the children less than five year age. Officials said special camps have also been set up at bus stands, airport and others public places of the city.

While talking to media, provincial minister, mayor Lahore and DC Lahore urged parents to vaccinate their children to keep them secure from polio in future. They said district administration along with police had made arrangements for security of polio teams.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed has directed all assistant commissioners, sub-registrars and deputy district officers of Lahore Health Authority to monitor the drive. “If any negligence is reported on the part of any official, strict action would be taken without any delay”, Sumair Ahmed Syed said.