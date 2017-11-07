11 fish points sealed

LAHORE

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a province-wide crackdown on substandard fish points (eateries) but hesitated in making the names public, which were sealed or fined during the operation here Monday.

Officials said the drive was started on the directive of Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has started to hide the names of big brands or renowned eateries whereas names of small scale shops were mentioned in their media releases. Many small scale shopkeepers have objected to this practice of PFA.

On the other hand, PFA during its operation sealed 11 fish points, imposed Rs900,000 fine on 67 eateries and issued warning notices to 211 fish points who failed to meet the PFA’s food standards across Punjab.

It is again pertinent to mention here that PFA started its operation against fish sellers a little late as majority of fish points have started selling their products in September. Food Safety Officers (FSOs) launched the crackdown in all the 36 districts of Punjab during which PFA sealed four fish eateries in Lahore, three in Gujranwala and two shops each in Faisalabad and Multan division. Shops were sealed for using rancid oil and selling unhygienic and germs-infested fish in order to fulfill the fish consumption of citizen.

Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said consumption of fish increased in winter season and fish eateries did not follow the food standard. She said fish was being prepared in the rancid oil and no proper mechanism was being followed by food points on which PFA has issued fine tickets and sealed 11 premises.

She said the PFA will cancel the licences of fish eateries if found frying fish in expired or rancid oil during the raid. She said we have assigned task to vigilance cell to point out such fish eateries which involved in such crimes.