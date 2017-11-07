Trump suffers historically dismal approval ratings!

WASHINGTON: A new poll, released a year after Donald Trump’s stunning electoral victory, shows the US president suffering historically dismal approval ratings as the Russia investigation casts a continuing shadow.

The Washington Post, which conducted the survey with ABC News, said Trump’s approval rating was "demonstrably lower than any previous chief executive at this point in his presidency over seven decades of polling."

Just 37 percent of Americans approved of his handling of the job.

The president’s disapproval rating was 59 percent, with half of those saying they strongly disapproved, both the worst marks of his presidency.

The next highest disapproval rating among presidents stretching back to Dwight Eisenhower was 41 percent, for Bill Clinton, in 1993.

The poll comes as Trump faces a daunting array of political and legal challenges, led by the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Last week a federal grand jury had indicted three former Trump campaign aides or advisers, and NBC News reported Sunday that more charges could be coming.

Trump has also faced setbacks in Congress, notably over his promise to repeal the Obamacare health program and to build a wall on the border with Mexico.