China urges France to ensure security of its citizens

BEIJING: China urged France on Monday to "crack the case" of a Chinese tourist group which was tear-gassed and robbed in Paris last week.

According to French media, 40 tourists were mugged by individuals who sprayed tear gas on them when they were on their way back to their suburban hotel last Thursday.

The robbers made off with bags reportedly filled with luxury items.

China has urged French police to "crack the case as soon as possible", foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

Beijing’s embassy in France has warned Chinese to "raise their security awareness" in the country, Hua said.

"We will continue to follow the developments of this case and urge the French police to put these lawbreakers to justice and take measures to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in France."

A statement from the Chinese embassy in France noted on Saturday that "several large-scale violent robberies" have recently taken place involving Chinese tourists in Paris.

Hua said the tourists returned to China last Friday. A police investigation is underway.

Tourism to Paris has rebounded since France was hit by terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016. Paris saw a record 2.6 million foreign arrivals in the first four months of this year -- a 19 percent increase over the same period in 2016.