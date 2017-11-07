Tue November 07, 2017
Sports

R
Reuters
November 7, 2017

Alli ruled out with injury, Keane added to England squad

LONDON: Everton defender Michael Keane was called up on Monday to replace injured Tottenham Hotspur forward Dele Alli in the England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.

Alli has been ruled out after he sustained a hamstring injury during last week’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Tottenham team mates Harry Kane and Harry Winks, along with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, will undergo late fitness tests, the Football Association said.

“Keane has now been added to the group of players due to report to St.

George’s Park today, ahead of the upcoming double-header at Wembley Stadium,” the FA said in a statement.

The 24-year-old has a chance to earn his fifth England cap after returning from a leg infection during Everton’s 3-2 comeback win over Watford. England host Germany on Friday and meet Brazil four days later.

 

