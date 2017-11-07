Sana climbs to seventh spot in bowling rankings

KARACHI: Sana Mir gave up captaincy before the series against New Zealand in Sharjah but it came as a blessing in disguise for the player as she climbed eight places to seventh spot in the ICC Women’s Bowling Rankings.

Sana helped her side record their first ever win against New Zealand. Pakistan have gained one point to remain at seventh position in the ICC Women’s Team Rankings.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed New Zealand dropped two points to lead India only on decimal points in the rankings with both sides now at 116 points each.

Apart from Sana, who bagged seven wickets in the series apart from a match-winning four-wicket haul in the final, Sadia Yousuf also moved up eight places to reach 17th spot.

Captain Bismah Maroof moved up 11 slots and is joined at 21st position by team-mate Javeria Wadood, who also moved northward by four places in the batting charts. Bibi Nahida went from 48th to 33rd position.

For New Zealand, opener Sophie Devine moved up eight places after topping the series aggregate with 167 runs, while Sam Curtis gained 17 places to reach 74th position.