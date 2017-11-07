Honour

Islamabad

For the first time in the history of the United States, a Pakistani-American physician, Dr Omar Atiq, has been conferred this prestigious title.

He has been selected as ‘Chairman Elect’ for Board of Governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP) for year 18-19 and Chairman for year 19-20. No Pakistani has assumed this title before. Prof Dr Omar Atiq, having studied at Cadet College Hassanabdal, graduated from Khyber Medical College, Peshawar. The esteemed professor, who specializes in the treatment of cancer, has been currently teaching in the ACP. Expressing their delight over the selection of Dr Omar as the Chairman, the Pakistani community in the US has termed the meritorious achievement a great honour for the country.