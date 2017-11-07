Woman injured by muggers in robbery bid

An attempt to salvage her snatched belongings left a woman with a bullet injury, while two men were injured by stray bullets in separate incidents reported in the city on Monday.

Fifty-five-year-old Daulat Bibi was shot at by muggers near the Guru Mandir Chowrangi as she ran after them in a bid to save her stolen purse, informed SHO Solder Bazaar police station, Rafay Tanoli. He added that the fleeing men fired at her, resulting in an injury to her right elbow. She was taken to a private hospital for treatment where doctors stated her condition to be out of danger.

Stray bullet injuries

In two incidents reported in Landhi, a teenager and a man in his mid-20s got injured after they were hit by stray bullets.

Landhi police station SHO, Sarwar Commando, said 18-year-old Saad, son of Aslam, was hit by a stray bullet in Block 24 of Landhi Sector 4D.

In the other incident, 26-year-old Waseem, son of Mushtaq, was hit by a bullet that came from an unknown direction, in Block 7 of Landhi Sector 4C.

The SHO stated that no cases were registered as both the injured people refused to pursue any legal action.