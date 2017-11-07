Hitman among two suspects held in raids

The paramilitary force arrested two suspects, including a target killer, in raids on Monday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Shah Faisal Colony and arrested Raheel Ali Khan alias Builder.

During the initial interrogation, it was found that Khan was a notorious criminal and involved in several target killings and extortion cases as well as in other heinous crimes.

In another raid, paramilitary soldiers apprehended Ehsaan Reheem Shaikh in the Paposh Nagar area over charges of his involvement in a number of robberies and other criminal offences.

Weapons and looted items were said to have been seized from the possession of the two men, who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Forged passports

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two men who were traveling on fake passports from Jinnah International Airport to Bangladesh.

According to the FIA spokesperson, two Bangladeshi passengers — MD Mostafa, son of Sheikh Ahmed, and MD Mostafa Masoom Billah, son of the late Moulvi Abdul Hameed — were proceeding to Bangladesh via PIA flight No PK-226.

The passports were issued by the Bangladeshi High Commission in Karachi.

During immigration clearance, their record was examined in detail and it was found that MD Mostafa had a different picture in IBMS against his Bangladeshi passport (reported as lost) at the time of his arrival and that the passenger was an impostor.

The other passenger, Billah, had no arrival record against his Bangladeshi passport (reported as lost) and he resembled with the arrival picture.

The two men were handed over to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action against them.