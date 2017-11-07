Man sentenced to death in 2009 murder case

A local court on Monday announced death sentence for Liaquat Ali convicted of killing a young man within the city court’s premises in 2009.

Ali had killed Arif while the latter was visiting the city court to meet his brother; however, he died after Ali and his companions, Muhammad Yousuf and Shahzeb, opened fire.

While Yousuf died before the trial reached a conclusion, Shahzeb was found innocent and acquitted of the charges.

The court of the additional district and sessions judge (South), in its order observed that Ali was proven guilty, and should, hence, be awarded capital punishment for his crime.

Bomb hoax caller remand

An anti-terrorism court approved judicial remand of the suspect arrested for making a bomb hoax call to the Sindh High Court four days ago.

The investigation officer told the court that Pir Bukhsh who had phoned Madadgar 15 and informed police of having planted a bomb somewhere on the SHC’s building, was arrested from Gulshan-e-Maymar a day ago.

He further informed the court that the call was traced to Bukhsh through the SIM that was registered with the telecommunication authority.

The suspect pleaded that it was a joke and that he was not aware of the consequences. A case against him has been registered under the provisions dealing with the Telegraph Act read with Section 7 of Anti-terrorism Act, 1997, with the Preedy police station.