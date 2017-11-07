Customs dept put on notice after importer challenges charges of cellphones smuggling

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the deputy attorney general and customs authorities after a mobile phone importing company challenged the registration of a smuggling case against it on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Customs department had claimed to have seized a container carrying more than 63,000 mobile phones and 500 tablets worth Rs285 million. According to the department, it had received information that some importers were misusing the facility of its green channel – a paperless Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) system – and getting their goods cleared from Karachi by declaring them as LED lights and bulbs in their description.

The department added that based on credible information, it had seized a container from Saddar, carrying cell phones and tablets, and had registered an FIR against M/S Digicom Trading accusing it of smuggling electronic items through mis-declaration.

The accused company Digicom Trading filed a plea in court on Monday stating that the Customs department had registered a case against it alleging that it had smuggled more than 63,000 cell phones into the country by mis-declaring them as LED lights.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the cell phones had not been smuggled by mis-declaration as the Customs department was claiming. According to him, the company had imported LED lights from Dubai and had gotten the consignment container cleared through customs through the proper channels and after paying all relevant duties. However, the consignment had somehow changed and the company was unaware of how that happened, he said.

The lawyer sought an inquiry into incident and requested the court to order the quashing of the FIR registered against his client and to restrain the customs authorities from taking any action against the petitioner till the matter is resolved.

After the preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the federal law officer, customs authorities and other relevant officials, directing them to submit their comments by the November 11.

Fistula disease

Separately, the Sindh Health Department submitted its progress report regarding efforts it is taking to deal with obstetric fistula – a medical condition in which the wall separating the rectum or bladder and the vagina is ruptured during difficult childbirths, leaving the affected woman leaking urine or faeces almost all the time.

In the report submitted to the SHC, the provincial government’s focal person stated that two-week-long training sessions were held by the health department for gynaecologists and midwives to deal with the condition.

The report further stated that the appointments of over 6,000 medical officers, including 3,200 women and the deployment 566 midwives was under way and the addition of this staff will help improve medical facilities in the province.

Petitioner Dr Sher Shah Syed and others had earlier approached the court in this matter seeking details of the utilisation of funds meant for the national programme for controlling maternal deaths.

They had stated in the petition that around 5,000 women die every year in pregnancy-related complications in Sindh because of a lack of healthcare facilities and lack of staff trained to handle deliveries safely.

The petitioners observed that the government launched the Maternal and Newborn Child Health Programme in the province many years ago and while funds were earmarked for the project, they were never utilised.

According to the petitioners’ estimates, 1,500 women suffering from the fistula injury hail from the province where a majority of government hospitals were not providing fistula repair surgery.

They pleaded with the court to hold the provincial government accountable for violating women’s fundamental rights protected under the Constitution, including their right to life and dignity, by denying them timely and adequate treatment of obstetric fistula.

Directives were also sought for authorities concerned to ensure that all women in Sindh have access to affordable treatment for obstetric fistula as well as that the government ensures that at least one gynaecologist in every district is trained and equipped to provide fistula repair surgery.