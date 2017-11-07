‘KU to fix civic issues with Rs502m approved govt grant’

The Sindh government approved a grant of Rs502 million for the University of Karachi, an official of the varsity announced on Sunday. The varsity would utilise the amount to revamp its water supply and sewerage systems.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Government, especially to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in this regard and hopes the grant will be released shortly, stated the varsity official.

The official further maintained, it would be the first time in the varsity’s history that a proper water supply and sewerage mechanism will be installed at KU.

Lauding the VC’s efforts, he said that soon after taking charge of the varsity’s affairs, Dr Khan took keen interest in the issue and now the funds for it have been approved.

The Sindh government had also issued a grant of Rs100 million in the last financial year that was received by the varsity.

Recently, the federal and provincial governments had also approved the proposal of establishing a medical

college and a hospital

with the university’s premises. President Mamnoon Hussain has also provided the varsity with a fund of Rs10 million.

The VC had expressed his gratitude to the federal government, especially the president as well as the Sindh governor.

“I am also committed to substantially reducing our expenses and resolving the financial crisis; fortunately the results are evidently positive and satisfying, clearly indicating that we are heading in the right direction,” Dr Ajmal was quoted as having said.

Recently water meters were also installed at the campus on the special directives of the VC. This would help the varsity save Rs10 million per month, the official maintained.