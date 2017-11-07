Murad orders removal of encroachments by car showrooms

Irked by the re-emergence of showroom owners’ cars on city’s main roads, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered for the removal of the encroachments, a second time this year, on Monday.

Directing the provincial police chief to personally look after the operation, he also called for cops under whose watch the cars reappeared to be taken to task.

Addressing the Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja, Murad said he had directed the DIG Traffic to do away with the encroachments, stating that the main roads were not a part of the owners’ showrooms.

“The encroachments had been removed but have again appeared on the Tariq Road, Khalid Bin Waleed Road, Jamshed Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton and areas of Nazimabad.”

Murad stated that the encroachments would not have re-appeared had concerned officers and policemen not been conniving with the showroom owners. “I will take strict action against officers involved,” said the CM, adding that, “I am working hard to free this city of encroachments but they keep emerging again and again. But this is not acceptable.”

He said he would begin touring the city from next week and see to it that strict action is taken not only against encroachments but also against dumping of garbage, absence of staff in government and local government offices as well as police stations.

In April this year, the CM had issued a stern warning to immediately raze encroachments built on newly constructed roads in a meeting held to review the city’s developmental work.

He was informed of car showroom owners having taken up a good amount of space of city’s main thoroughfares following which he had ordered action against the encroachments.

Illegal parking

Following Murad’s orders, AD Khowaja assured the chief minister that he would personally look over the operation against removal of encroachments from roads, particularly those carried out by showroom owners.

In line with the matter, he directed all Deputy Inspectors Generals of Police (DIGPs) and DIG Traffic to take strict action against showroom owners and other elements involved in the blossoming of illegal car parking business.

In a statement issued from the Central Police Office, the IGP’s spokesman said the provincial police chief has directed all districts’ Senior Superintendents to ensure removal of all kinds of encroachments under their supervision.

IGP Khowaja was reported as having further issued directives to the police’s higher ups to ensure their support to the administration before anti-encroachment drive is launched.

He ordered implementation of court orders with regard to roads being no-parking zones for showroom owners and impounding vehicles of owners found violating the orders.

Action against bad cops

The IGP was also stated to have taken notice of disciplinary violations of policemen. The statement issued from the CPO maintained that the police chief had taken notice of reports, doing the rounds on social media, against police’s ill behaviour towards the public.

All zonal DIGs and district SSPs were ordered to suspend cops found involved in such activities and to initiate departmental proceedings against them.