SHCBA condemns NAB officials’ alleged misbehaviour with lawyers

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has strongly condemned the alleged misbehaviour of law-enforcement agencies' personnel with lawyers at the SHC premises during the arrest of former minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and others last month.

While adopting a resolution on Monday against the highhandedness of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which arrested the accused, the SHCBA stated that the involvement of the NAB authorities inside the high court to arrest the individuals was in clear violation of the sanctity of the SHC and its premises.

The lawyers’ body alleged that the personnel misbehaved with and mishandled many lawyers, including women advocates, on or within the premises of the SHC and that it had received a number of complaints from members.

The SHCBA strongly condemned the incident and demanded action against those responsible for mistreating the legal fraternity’s members. It added in the resolution that any such future incident on the SHC’s premises will be regarded as the violation of the sanctity of the court.

On October 23, Memon and other information department officials, who are facing a Rs5.76 billion corruption reference, had been denied protective bail by the SHC. NAB officials arrested him as soon as he stepped out of the court with his legal team and supporters.