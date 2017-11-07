‘Self-examination key to early detection of breast cancer’

Breast cancer is very much a treatable and preventable disease if detected early, said health experts at a seminar on Monday while stressing the importance of women examining themselves.

Held at the PTCL Medical Centre, in Nazimabad, in connection with the World Breast Cancer Month, observed annually in October, medical experts at the seminar encouraged women to inspect themselves and get a mammography done so that the cancer is detected at the earliest, because if diagnosed at an advanced stage, the disease can prove fatal.

In her inaugural address, Dr Iffat Fauzia urged women to not hesitate in approaching a healthcare facility and qualified doctors in case they suspect a tumour. “Hesitation and wastage of time in taking a decision can ruin your and your families’ lives.”

Dr Kashifa Ahmed, an oncologist from Lahore, while highlighting the importance of self examination in early detection and etiology of the disease, also urged women to regularly examine themselves and approach a doctor in case of any suspicion.

A breast cancer survivor, Humera Saeed also shared her ordeal and boosted the morale of patients currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

Presiding over the seminar, Dr Khalida Tanveer, head of the Department of Psychology at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Karachi, stressed on providing counselling patients fighting grave illnesses.

Dr Tatheer Kashif shared her experience with reference to such cases while Dr Shazia Bano Syed advised women to breastfeed children as it reduces chances of breast cancer.

Followed by the seminar was a question and answer session with the audience.