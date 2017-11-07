Call for a people-friendly police force

Nazim Haji, former chief of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and currently chairman of the Citizens’ Trust Against Crime, has said the response of a section of the government representatives to a recent charter of citizens calling for police reform is highly encouraging and the government has promised to go all-out to help us in our endeavour.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club on Monday afternoon under the joint aegis of Piler (Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research).

According to a Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict, Haji said, the tenure of the inspector general of police (IGP) was supposed to be three years, “which we wholeheartedly welcome”.

The SHC had directed IGP AD Khowaja to draft a list of the proposed police reforms and send it to the requisite department accordingly, but the department to date had not replied to it, he said, adding that it was obvious that the Sindh government was hell-bent on transferring Khowaja and would even go all-out to circumvent the high court’s verdict. Haji said he had got to know that all of the IGP’s files had been blocked and paralysed, and that was a violation of the SHC order. The government, he said, was obliged to write to the IGP to dilate on his proposals, which it never did. “This is a serious lapse,” Haji said.

“This is actually about reforms. Police is a civilian set-up and has to be strengthened for the sake of our future generations.”

The former CPLC chief further said, “We want a public-friendly police and not a police that’s slave to the whims and caprices of the politicians.”

Mir Zulfiqar Ali, executive director, Workers’ Education and Research Organisation, said: “We, the citizens, demand a police force that is accountable to the masses. We need an independent and transparent police force”. Police, he said, should be subservient to the people. “Is police the guardian of the people or a slave to the rulers?”

Khateeb, a representative of the civil society, said, “We need a police force the honesty of which is impeccable and the prime objective of which is to be subservient to the masses, not to the bureaucrats or the politicians.”

Piler Director Karamat Ali said, “We want police to be people-friendly and we hope that the government of Sindh will take the proposed police reforms to the provincial assembly and debate them at the legislative forum.” He said that, apart from other aspects, a transparent police force was imperative to free and transparent elections.

Copies of the citizens’ charter titled, “Sindh needs an IG Police, not a puppet”, which was distributed at the press conference, said, “A sitting government has undertaken to self-destruct the institution of the police and render it increasingly dysfunctional, politicised, demoralised and subjugated.

“We, the citizens of Pakistan, appeal to all segments of society to consider the dreadful implications of these acts and join us in demanding an apolitical, autonomous, and accountable police force for the province of Sindh.

“We regret the unrelenting efforts of the Sindh government to subvert the landmark judgment of the Sindh High Court by attempting to oust the incumbent IGP---an upright and competent police officer. We further demand that no further attempts be made to undermine his appointment.”

The charter has been signed by a large number of concerned citizens.