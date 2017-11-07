Three ‘Daesh terrorists’ arrested in Malir

Police claimed arresting three notorious terrorists of banned outfit Daesh during a raid on the outskirts of the Malir district on Monday night.

The raid was conducted after police were tipped off about the presence of some terrorists belonging to the banned outfit in SITE Super Highway area, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar Ahmed while talking to The News. He said that as his team closed in on the hideout, the suspects opened fire. An encounter ensued as the police retaliated and arrested three suspects after the guns fell silent. An unspecified number of other suspects managed to escape, however, he added.

A search of the hideout led to the seizure of two 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, hate literature, books, pamphlets, CDs containing content about terrorism training and other material.

The three men, identified as Mohammad Umer, Khalid Minhas and Shakeel Ahmed, were said to be present in the area for recruiting purposes, but their nefarious activity was timely ended by the police.