Assembly passes Sindh Safe Blood Transfusion Bill

The Sindh Safe Blood Transfusion Bill 2017 was unanimously passed by the Sindh Assembly on Monday to facilitate the creation of an official authority to register, control and regulate the workings of blood banks and matters related to blood transfusions in the province.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro who presented the bill in the house said that the proposed law was necessary for the collection, testing, processing, storage, distribution and transfusion of human blood and its components in a safe and regulated manner.

The newly-passed law would pave the way for establishing an eight-member Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority, headed by the health minister, with sweeping powers to control and regulate affairs related to blood banks and blood transfusions.

All blood banks in the province will be required to get registered with the new provincial authority and will also be required to obtain a licence from it.

Any person or blood bank found violating any provision of the new law will be subject to a prison term lasting six months to five years and fine ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs1 million.

The earlier enforced Sindh Safe Blood Act 1997 would now be annulled.

State of the health dept

During the question and hour session, Health Minister Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro informed the house that lately the authorities had launched a crackdown against unsafe health service providers and had shut down 30 unregistered blood banks, 106 unauthorised clinics, 29 clinics run by quacks as well as hundreds of unlicensed medical stores in the province.

Mandhro said that he had been monitoring the situation of government-run hospitals daily and he should be duly informed in case any public hospital in the province is lacking facilities.

He further said that the government had taken on several non-governmental organisations as partners to improve the standard of services in certain government-run hospitals, adding that it was wrong to assume that the hospitals had been entirely handed over to NGOs.

The lawmakers were also told that some 19 nursing schools in Sindh were training around 900 new nurses and paramedics, while 6,000 new doctors and 400 specialist physicians had also been recruited to overcome the shortage of doctors in public hospitals.

According to Mandhro, a 258-bed paediatric care unit was also being established at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases at a cost of Rs 174.1 million and would be completed by June 2019.

Edhi Foundation

Opposition lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted an adjournment motion at Monday’s session regarding the encroachment issues being faced by the Edhi Foundation.

In response, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal assured the concerned lawmakers that the government had taken notice of the news reports regarding threats and encroachment on Edhi Foundation establishments and said that the relevant police officials have been directed to take strict action if any such complaint is forwarded to them in the future.

Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, had also taken notice of the media reports. He added that Bilawal was in touch with Faisal Edhi and illegal occupation of the humanitarian organisation’s buildings will not be allowed.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Khuhro said the Edhi Foundation should immediately inform the Sindh government in case it is facing any more threats or hindrance in its activities in the province.

Sugarcane price

Meanwhile, Siyal, who is also the agriculture minister, assured the house that the government would soon fix the support price for the procurement of sugarcane after Syed Ameer Hyder Shah Sheerazi of the opposition’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz raised the matter in a call-to-attention notice.

Sheerazi had said that growers were facing problems because sugar mills in the province are yet to commence the crushing season this year.

The agriculture minister said it was the responsibility of the federal government to fix sugar prices.

He added that the Sindh government had established a board with representation of both provincial authorities and growers and that the board will be convened soon to address the issue.