CDC awarded

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) has been awarded the IPO Market Innovation Award 2016/17 at SAFE PSX Pakistan IPO SUMMIT 2017, held in Lahore, in recognition of its efforts to develop and implement the Centralised eIPO System (CES), a statement said on Monday.
