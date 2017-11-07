Tue November 07, 2017
Business

November 7, 2017

CDC awarded

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) has been awarded the IPO Market Innovation Award 2016/17 at SAFE PSX Pakistan IPO SUMMIT 2017, held in Lahore, in recognition of its efforts to develop and implement the Centralised eIPO System (CES), a statement said on Monday.

