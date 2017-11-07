Zong provides free access to app

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Zong has provided free access to ‘My Zong’ customer care app, as well as the Zong 4G website to all its customers, a statement said on Monday.
Previously, customers paid data charges on the use of these digital services, it added. The move to provide free access has been taken to provide greater convenience alongside a greatly improved user experience for all Zong 4G subscribers.
