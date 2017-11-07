Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Zong provides free access to app

Zong provides free access to app

KARACHI: Zong has provided free access to ‘My Zong’ customer care app, as well as the Zong 4G website to all its customers, a statement said on Monday.

Previously, customers paid data charges on the use of these digital services, it added.  The move to provide free access has been taken to provide greater convenience alongside a greatly improved user experience for all Zong 4G subscribers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement