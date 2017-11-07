Zong provides free access to app

KARACHI: Zong has provided free access to ‘My Zong’ customer care app, as well as the Zong 4G website to all its customers, a statement said on Monday.

Previously, customers paid data charges on the use of these digital services, it added. The move to provide free access has been taken to provide greater convenience alongside a greatly improved user experience for all Zong 4G subscribers.