Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Microsoft, HEC organise Academic Day

Microsoft, HEC organise Academic Day

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan have collaborated to pursue a joint initiative for promoting the use of advanced information technology and cloud computing solutions, in the education sector, a statement said on Monday.

It is a pioneering and insightful initiative that includes a mega event organised every academic year, in major universities across the country, it added.

“Microsoft Academic Day” was recently organised at the University of Haripur, a remote town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The series of events comprises discussions on the education transformation agreement (ETA) between the two organisations and its impact and role in the education landscape of Pakistan, it said. 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement