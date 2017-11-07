Microsoft, HEC organise Academic Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan have collaborated to pursue a joint initiative for promoting the use of advanced information technology and cloud computing solutions, in the education sector, a statement said on Monday.
It is a pioneering and insightful initiative that includes a mega event organised every academic year, in major universities across the country, it added.
“Microsoft Academic Day” was recently organised at the University of Haripur, a remote town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The series of events comprises discussions on the education transformation agreement (ETA) between the two organisations and its impact and role in the education landscape of Pakistan, it said.
KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan have collaborated to pursue a joint initiative for promoting the use of advanced information technology and cloud computing solutions, in the education sector, a statement said on Monday.
It is a pioneering and insightful initiative that includes a mega event organised every academic year, in major universities across the country, it added.
“Microsoft Academic Day” was recently organised at the University of Haripur, a remote town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The series of events comprises discussions on the education transformation agreement (ETA) between the two organisations and its impact and role in the education landscape of Pakistan, it said.
Comments