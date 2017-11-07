Microsoft, HEC organise Academic Day

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan have collaborated to pursue a joint initiative for promoting the use of advanced information technology and cloud computing solutions, in the education sector, a statement said on Monday.

It is a pioneering and insightful initiative that includes a mega event organised every academic year, in major universities across the country, it added.

“Microsoft Academic Day” was recently organised at the University of Haripur, a remote town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The series of events comprises discussions on the education transformation agreement (ETA) between the two organisations and its impact and role in the education landscape of Pakistan, it said.