PAA delegation off to Bali for AdAsia

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has left for Indonesia to attend three-day “AdAsia 2017” conference, being held in Bali, from November 8, 2017, a handout said on Monday.

“Jawad Humayun, senior vice chairman PAA, is leading the group, comprising over 50 delegates including members of the association, advertisers, print and electronic media, marketing, and academia, to explore new business opportunities at the event,” the statement issued by PAA said.

“AdAsia provides a platform for the participants to share views and knowledge on emergence trends, latest technologies, and cutting-edge procedures.”

The statement said the event, having the theme of globalisation, was an important opportunity for networking being a meeting of the best advertising minds from across the region.

“Pakistani delegation will make a presentation for the next “ADASIA 2019” to be held in Lahore,” the statement said and added the PAA in collaboration with media would make the next conference a memorable event.