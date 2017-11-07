Tue November 07, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Cotton improves

Karachi: Cotton trade slowed down at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,450/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,912/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,595/maund and Rs7,067/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that panic buying of quality lint continued that resulted in an increase in the spot rates. Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) kept the production estimates unchanged at 12.6 million bales.

A total of 18 transactions were recorded of around 13,000 bales at a price of Rs6,200 to Rs6,700/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Daharki, Khairpur, Fatehpur, Fazilpur, Liaquatpur, Sadiqabad and Rahimyar Khan.

